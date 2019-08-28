Over 65,000 tablets of banned drugs seized from chemist shop in Faridkot

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Police seized over 65,000 tablets of banned drugs from a chemist shop in Punjab's Faridkot and arrested its owner, officials said on Wednesday. Police also recovered Rs 87.59 lakh in cash from the medical store and the owner's wholesale drug licence had been cancelled, the officials said. A team of officials from the Punjab Food and Drugs Administration and police found 33 type of drug formulations, which are prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in the store, they said. The recovered tablets included tramadol, buprenorphine, diphenoxylate, alprazolam and clonzepam, the officials said. A total of 65,845 tablets, 119 injections and 30 syrups, all habit-forming substances, were recovered from the medical store, they said. PTI CHS AD RDKRDK