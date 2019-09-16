Over 68 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Raj local body polls

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) With an increase of around 10 per cent in the number of female voters, over 68 lakh people will be able to exercise their franchise in the Rajasthan local body elections this year, an official said on Monday.The local body polls to be held in November include 35,62,704 male and 32,96,381 female voters who will be able to cast their votes at 6,725 polling stations, State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said.There were 63,09,009 voters in the state in the last elections held in 2014, of which 33,19,738 were male and 29,89,246 were female voters, the commissioner's secretary said. Mehra said the maximum number of 21,93,004 voters are in Jaipur.The official said the voters whose names are not in the voter list and have turned 18 on January 1, 2019 can apply for registration by September 23.The final voter list will be published on October 18, Mehra added. PTI AG ADSNE