Over 7 lakh students appeared for Physical Education board exam: CBSE

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Physical Education had the highest number of candidates in class 12 boards this time, whereas some subjects like Theatre Studies and Human Rights had only one student appearing for the examination, the CBSE said Thursday.The exams were conducted in 213 subjects, including 55 skill subjects. The examinations in skill-based subjects and subjects with less takers were held in February and for other subjects the examinations were held in March.A many as 7.28 lakh students opted for Physical Education, said Central Board Of Secondary Education secretary Anurag Tripathi."Physical education is an activity-based subject and has less of rote learning. The marks are also added to the best of five subjects," he added.In class 12, there were less than 10 candidates in subjects like Carnatic Music, Mohiniyattam Dance, Health Centre Management, Theatre Studies and Library and Information Science.One student appeared for Human Rights exam and one appeared for Theatre Studies in Haryana. Five students from all over India appeared for Library and Information Science and 12 appeared for Philosophy.When asked whether subjects with low number of students might be discontinued, Tripathi said the board reviews its subjects and makes changes, but it does not discontinue the subject all of a sudden without the students enrolled for it completing the entire cycle.For instance, if a student has opted for the subject in class 11, it will not be discontinued, he said, adding that even in the past years, the board has conducted exams with only five students. PTI SLB KJ