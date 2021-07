Over 70 mission heads visit Allahabad to witness Kumbh Mela preparations

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Over 70 Heads of Missions based in Delhi are visiting Allahabad to witness the preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held next month.The Heads of Missions boarded a special flight to Prayagraj this morning to witness 'Kumbh Mela in the Making, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.Massive preparations are underway for the Kumbh Mela which has been recognised by the UNESCO as an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity".The Kumbh Mela is believed to be the largest religious gathering in the world and is held every 12 years on the banks of the 'Sangam'- the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati -- in Allahabad.The Mela alternates between Nasik, Allahabad, Ujjain and Haridwar every three years. The one celebrated at the Sangam is the largest and holiest of them.The Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on January 15, 2019. PTI ASK GVS