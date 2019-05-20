Over 72 per cent polling in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 20 (PTI) The four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of over 72 per cent on May 19, higher than the 2014 general election's polling percentage of 64.45, officials said Monday. Poll officials in the state compiled entire data received from the DEOs of 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh. They said voter turnout may further increase as ballot papers of the service voters have not been included in the polling data. The service voters from the defence forces may send their votes through ballot papers to their respective returning officers (ROs) before the start of counting of votes on May 23 at 8 am. There are 68,028 service voters in the state. Hamirpur has 24,245 service voters, 21,836 in Kangra, 13,474 in Mandi and 8,473 in Shimla, a state electoral officer said. Mandi recorded the highest voter turnout in the state with a polling percentage of 73.39 per cent, followed by 72.65 per cent in Shimla, 72.64 per cent in Hamirpur and 70.49 per cent in Kangra, he said. In the 2014 parliamentary election, Hamirpur witnessed a voter turnout of 66.98 per cent, 63.99 per cent in Shimla, 63.56 per cent in Kangra and 63.15 per cent in Mandi. The highest voter turnout in Mandi this time is being attributed to the high stakes here. Mandi being his home, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's prestige is at stake here with veteran politician Sukh Ram too leaving no stone unturned to ensure his grandson Aashray's victory. PTI DJI SNESNE