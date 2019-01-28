Over 78 pc turnout in Ramgarh assembly poll in Rajasthan

(Eds: Adds fresh inputs) Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Polling in the assembly election in Rajasthan's Ramgarh constituency ended Monday with a voter turnout of 78.45 per cent, officials said. They, however, said the turnout is likely to increase as there were people in queues in several booths after 5 PM, the scheduled time for voting to end. Final voter turnout will be released later, they said. Election in the constituency in Alwar district was deferred following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh a few days before the December 7 assembly polls in the state. District Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pachar said that the polling was peaceful and no untoward incident took place. "There was no untoward incident in Ramgarh during polling," the police officer said. As many as 278 polling booths were set up in the constituency and more than 2,500 policemen were deployed for maintaining law and order. Twenty candidates, including two women, are in the fray. The BSP has fielded former union minister Natwar Singh's son and former MLA Jagat Singh, while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia Zubair Khan is contesting as Congress candidate and Sukhwant singh as the BJP candidate. Counting of votes will take place on January 31.PTI SDA SMNSMN