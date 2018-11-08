Over 7,900 kg of illegal firecrackers seized from various parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Over 7,900 kg of illegal firecrackers, including over 2,500 kg on Diwali, have been seized from various parts of the national capital since the Supreme Court ordered a ban on sale of old crackers, police said Thursday. A total of 113 cases have been registered and 124 people arrested for violating the apex court's October 23 order, they said. According to police, over 2,500 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized from various parts of the city on Diwali and 87 people arrested in connection with 72 cases registered in this regard."Delhi Police has seized 2,776 kg of illegal firecrackers from across Delhi on Diwali. Eighty-seven people have been arrested and 72 cases were registered in connection with illegal sale of firecrackers," a senior police officer said. Out of the 72 cases, eight cases were registered in southwest Delhi and 208 kg of firecrackers were seized. Three cases were registered in east Delhi and 165 kg of firecrackers were seized. In northeast, five cases were registered and 214.3 kg of firecrackers were seized while seven cases were filed in Shahdara and 176 kg of firecrackers were seized, the officer said. In central Delhi, six cases were reported and three cases were registered in north district of Delhi, he said. According to police, eight cases were registered and 112 kg of firecrackers were seized from northwest district. Four cases were filed in Rohini and subsequently, 794.5 kg of firecrackers were seized. In south district, four cases were filed and 100 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized, the senior officer said. Similarly, in southeast district, 10 cases were registered and 278 kg of firecrackers were seized. In west Delhi, four cases were registered and 100 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized, he said. Six cases were registered in outer delhi and 212 kg of illegal firecrackers were registered. In Dwarka, 13 cases were registered and 417.6 kg of firecrackers were seized, police said. Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the year the morning after Diwali as the pollution level entered the "severe-plus emergency" category due to rampant bursting of toxic firecrackers, authorities said.People in several cities burst firecrackers until at least midnight, two hours after the 10 pm deadline set by the Supreme Court. Partly as a result of smoke from the firecrackers, the overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi jumped to 574, which falls in the "severe-plus emergency" category, according to data by the Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research). PTI AMP GJS GJS SNESNE