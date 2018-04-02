Over 8 cr EPFO accounts have no birth date, 11 cr missing fathers name

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government today said there are over 8.38 crore EPFO accounts which do not have date of birth of subscriber and in 11.07 crore accounts, fathers name of the members is missing.

"There are certain accounts where details of the (EPFO) subscribers including date of birth is not available in records," Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.

According to the statement, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has 8,38,04,469 subscriber accounts where there is no date of birth record.

Similarly, there are 11,07,31,613 accounts where details of fathers name is not in record. There are 7,83,06,246 subscribers whose date of joining record is not available with the EPFO.

According to information available, the EPFO has over 19 crore subscriber accounts that also include members who have retired and settled their claims. The contributing members of the EPFO are over five crore at present.

The minister told the House that completion of all details relating to all members of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a regular and an ongoing exercise.

In a separate reply, the minister said that investment in ETFs by the EPFO started from August 2015 and the total amount of investment in ETFs till December 2017 is Rs 37,667.58 crore. Presently, 15 per cent of EPFOs investible fund is invested in ETFs.