Over 85 lakh MT wheat procured in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) A total of 85.04 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has been procured by the state agencies in Haryana till now compared to 74.25 lakh MT last year.

While stating this here today, a spokesman of Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said that while state agencies have procured over 85.03 lakh metric tonnes, the traders have procured 884 metric tonnes.

Giving details of the wheat procured by government agencies, he said that over 34.02 lakh metric tonnes has been procured by Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), whereas Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has purchased more than 25.49 lakh metric tonnes of wheat.

He said that Food Corporation of India has purchased over 10.45 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and Haryana Warehousing Corporation has procured over 15.05 lakh metric tonnes.

Sirsa was leading in wheat arrival where over 11.72 lakh metric tonnes of the crop has been procured followed by district Karnal, which recorded more than 9.03 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, the spokesperson added. PTI VSD BAL BAL