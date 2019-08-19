Over 850 tourists stranded in Lahual-Spiti due to untimely snowfall

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) A total of 897 tourists have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Lahaul-Spiti due to untimely snowfall, a district official said on Monday.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the deputy commissioner of Lahual-Spiti to ensure immediate evacuation of the people, the official added.Thakur issued the direction during his interaction with DCs of all 12 districts of the state through video conference on Monday.According to the available information, as many as 1150 tourists were stranded in Lahaul-Spiti. Of them, 253 were rescued while 897 are still stranded. PTI DJI RHL