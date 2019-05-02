Over 89% municipal wards achieved complete door-to-door garbage collection, reveals RTI query

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Over 89 per cent of urban municipal wards in the country have achieved complete door-to-door collection of solid waste under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the government said in an RTI reply. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, in its reply, said that out of 84,420 wards, there are 75,367 wards with the facility of 100 per cent door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste. Andhra Pradesh has 3,409 wards which are providing this facility while there are 10,831 such wards in Uttar Pradesh, the ministry said, adding that 254 municipal wards in Delhi have this service. The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2014, aims at making urban India free from open defecation and achieving 100 per cent scientific management of municipal solid waste in 4,041 statutory towns in the country. "Hundred per cent door-to-door collection of municipal waste has been achieved in Bihar's 2,970 wards while in Gujarat, there are 1,415 such municipal wards," the ministry said in its RTI reply. Twenty-six wards in Chandigarh and 3,217 wards in Chhattisgarh have this facility under the Swachh Bharat Mission. According to the RTI reply, 630 wards in Jammu & Kashmir and 956 wards in Jharkhand have the facility of 100 per cent door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste. PTI BUN BUN SNESNE