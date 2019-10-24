Over 90 arrested in Jaipur in major crackdown against drug trade

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) In a major crackdown on drug trade, over 90 people were arrested and 150 kg of drugs seized during simultaneous raids in the city, police said on Thursday. In a month-long exercise, several police teams collected information about peddlers who supplied drugs and illegal liquor to people, mostly young students, officials said. They launched the operation on Tuesday, the officials added. "A total of 92 cases -- 38 under the NDPS act and 54 under the Excise Act -- were registered and 93 persons were arrested in these cases on Tuesday and Wednesday," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said. Alarmed over the rising trend of drug consumption among students, the police decided to take on drug smugglers simultaneously so that their network could be finished, he said. For this, police teams were formed and officers were given the task of collecting information about the drug smugglers, their locations and network etc, the official said. It came to light that the smugglers were supplying drugs on demand and on door-to-door basis in colonies and near educational institutions, he said. They also used women and children for supplying drugs and liquor at tea and vegetable stalls, and commercial complexes, Srivastava said. After the groundwork, the police launched raids simultaneously on Tuesday. Some of those arrested were history-sheeters and notorious drug smugglers, "Drug addiction among youth is very alarming, therefore such a large operation has been planned and executed. It will continue and action will be taken against those involved in drug trade," the commissioner said. PTI SDA AAR