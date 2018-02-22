Over 90% Indians expect IoT devices to simplify lives: Report

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Nearly 91.1 per cent people in the country are keen to experience a reality where Internet of Things (IoT) devices could make their lives simpler as they would be able to monitor and manage their home appliances remotely in real time, says a report.

The report India IoT published by Tata Communications revealed that more than 65 per cent people suffer anxiety over leaving lights on when they are away from home, and believe that connected technology could help alleviate this anxiety.

The survey was conducted across 2,000 respondents from 12 cities across the country to gauge peoples awareness levels around the concept of the IoT.

"While only 14.2 per cent of the respondents are completely aware of the concept of IoT, over a third (34.6 per cent) associate it primarily with smartphones. Only 14.5 per cent of the respondents currently associate IoT with improved public services and 9.6 per cent believe IoT could help enhance access to public services," it said.

It noted that home is the principal environment where people expect IoT to make a significant difference.

While men seem to stress more about leaving the lights on than women, both men (51 per cent) and women (50 per cent) believe equally in IoTs potential to help make their lives simpler when it came to domestic chores.

About 75.3 per cent of those surveyed said they would be excited to invest in a technology that means they never have to worry about re-stocking the fridge with regular supplies themselves.

Almost 29.1 per cent of the respondents, cited improved healthcare as a key takeaway, closely followed by reducing traffic congestion (28.7 per cent) and lowering pollution levels to protect the environment.

Nearly 81.2 per cent agreed that it is entirely plausible that they could live in a world where their childrens health records are entirely automated and updated in real time and accessible to a doctor anywhere when required.

"IoT has the power to make our lives less stressful, fire the engines of productivity, reduce energy consumption, improve healthcare, and create new disruptive business models. Yet, there needs to be a greater awareness of the many ways in which IoT could change society for the better and make it safer too. Greater awareness will help spur demand for new IoT services," Tata Communications Senior Vice President and Head Internet of Things VS Shridhar said.

Both developed economies and emerging markets are at different life-cycles in their rate of adoption of IoT technology. In India, there is a gradual surge in adoption and a growth in demand across the nation. PTI DS DSK DSK