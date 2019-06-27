scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Over 950 cartons of smuggled liquor seized, 2 bootleggers flee �

Ghaziabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Police Thursday seized a truck ferrying 955 cartons of liquor worth over Rs 34 lakh in the city, officials said. The city police has launched operation 'Narcos' to check the trade of smuggled liquor and drugs, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. On a tip-off, police intercepted the truck on the peripheral expressway near Dasna toll plaza but the bootleggers managed to flee the spot, he said. PTI CORR DPBDPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos