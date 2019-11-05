Over 99,000 challans issued, Rs 14-cr penalty levied in Delhi anti-air pollution laws violation

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Environmental compensation of around Rs 14 crore has been imposed on pollution instigators and 99,202 challans have been issued in Delhi for violation of anti-air pollution laws, according to official data.Three-hundred teams constituted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Public Works Department, district magistrates and municipal corporations to identify violations, such as dumping of construction and demolition waste, dumping and burning of garbage and construction activities, have conducted 19,100 inspections."An environmental compensation of Rs 13.99 crore has been imposed by various agencies. Under a special drive, 29,044 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste has been lifted by municipal corporations and the Public Works Department since October 16," a government statement said. The DPCC has penalised various government agencies such as the PWD, Central Public Works Department, National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, and Delhi Development Authority for violations of dust control norms at major construction sites."Rs 57 lakh has been deposited by the violators in the last 15 days," the statement said.Heavy penalty has been levied on ready mix concrete plants found violating dust control guidelines framed by the DPCC.As the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority has imposed a ban on diesel generator sets till March 15, 2020, a special drive has been launched to detect operation of DG sets, if any."Three-hundred-nineteen industrial units, which have not switched to piped natural gas, have been directed to remain closed till November 8. Seventy-four other units which are using other fuels have been closed," the statement said. PTI GVS NSDNSD