Over a lakh final year polytechnic students to be assessed to

bridge recruiter-student gap Bengaluru Feb 19 (PTI) In a state-wide initiative to enhance employability of technically skilled diploma holders, the Directorate of Technical Education in Karnataka will facilitate assessment of over 100,000 year final-year students from nearly 300 polytechnics. City-based recruitment platform HireMee will conduct both technical as well as behavioural assessment of the students. This was announced by H U Talawar, Director of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka. Principals of majority of nearly 300 aided and non-aided polytechnics in the State attended the meeting, according to a statement by HireMee. A Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was exchanged between HireMee founder Chockalingam Valliappa and Talawar. The idea is to create career opportunities for students completing education in technical diploma granting institutions as well as expand the pool for recruiting managers looking for talent for their companies, it said. As part of the MoU, HireMee will serve as a catalyst between recruiters and aspiring applicants from all government, aided and private polytechnic colleges in the state, it said. Once assessed, HireMee will connect the final year students graduating from nearly 300 polytechnics in urban and rural Karnataka with recruiters to facilitate the recruitment process. HireMee had earlier signed an MoU with AICTE covering over 11,000 technical colleges. "The employability enhancement initiative will help academia understand the gap in employability skills and support it with industry specific inputs. The students, especially from rural areas, will benefit by availing of the job opportunities available with recruiters," said Talawar. HireMee, being a Corporate Social Responsibility effort by Vee Technologies, will undertake the entire expense of this operation, the statement added. PTI RA APR APR