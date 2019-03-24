Over head tank collapses in Samba, two injured; magisterial inquiry ordered � � � '

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Two persons were injured when an over head tank (OHT) collapsed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident, an official said Sunday. The OHT, constructed for storing water, collapsed on a residential house at village Zarda of Ramgarh, on Saturday, the official spokesman said. He said medical and security teams immediately rushed to the site and both the injured were evacuated to hospital where their condition was stated to be "stable". "A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe into the OHT collapse," Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan said. She said inquiry would be conducted by Additional district development commissioner, Samba, Arvind Kotwal along with Superintendent Engineer Udhampur and Tehsildar Ramgarh as its members. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner directed heads of Roads and buildings, Public Health Engineering, and Power Development Departments to conduct a fresh survey of each government building including schools, offices, electric poles and submit their viability report for further course of action. PTI TAS RCJ