Over Rs 18 lakh stolen from ATM

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Two unidentified burglars allegedly stole around Rs 18.40 lakh in cash from an ATM in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Monday. The incident allegedly took place on the premises of the State Bank of India in RIICO industrial area on the night intervening Sunday and Monday, they said. "The accused entered the bank, broke open the ATM and decamped with around Rs 18.40 lakh in cash," Shahjahapur SHO Ajit Singh said. The accused entered the bank premises from the rear side after breaking a window, he said. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house trespass by night to commit offence) of the IPC has been registered. "Efforts are on to identify the accused," Singh said. PTI SDA RDKRDK