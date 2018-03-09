Over Rs 29,000 cr investment came during BJP regime

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Over Rs 29,000 crore of fresh investment was received during the tenure of BJP-led Haryana government even as a new policy to promote agri-business and food processing will be rolled out to attract investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

"During the tenure of the present government, fresh investment amounting to Rs 29,121 crore has been made, generating employment for 2,03,359 persons in the private industrial enterprises," Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said in his budget speech while tabling the state budget for 2018-19 here today.

"Additional investment of Rs 45,000 crore is under process in the on-going projects," the finance minister said.

He further said the state came out with a path breaking Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015, aligned with the Make in India, Digital India and Skilling India campaigns to propel the state to the next level of growth trajectory.

"New Enterprise Promotion Policy has created congenial atmosphere for development of industries in the state. In the year 2016, the State stood at 14th rank in the Ease of Doing Business rankings of the country," he said in his speech.

Seeking to give impetus to food processing industry, Abhimanyu said, "Agri-Business and Food Processing Policy 2018 is under formulation".

"Further, by establishing efficient forward and backward linkages, it aims to create greater employment opportunities across the entire food value chain, thus promoting agriculture and rural prosperity.

The policy aims to attract an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and to generate 20,000 new job opportunities in the sector," he said.

He said the state government had recently approved Haryana Textile policy 2018. PTI CHS SUN BAL BAL