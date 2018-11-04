Over Rs 83 lakh penalty imposed on Sunday for violating pollution norms: CPCB

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A penalty of over Rs 83 lakh was imposed on violators on a single day on Sunday by the teams deployed to monitor implementation of measures to combat pollution in the Delhi NCR under the Clean Air Campaign, the CPCB said. The highest number of complaints were related to illegal construction and demolition activities.An aggressive ten-day-long 'Clean Air Campaign' from November 1 to 10 has been launched by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to monitor and report polluting activities as well as to ensure quick action.These teams are visiting different parts of Delhi and adjacent towns of Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida.Based on 368 complaints, a total fine of Rs 83,55,000 was imposed on Sunday itself by 52 teams in the national capital, said the Central Pollution Control Board.A total of 119 complaints of construction and demolition activities were received. Other complaints included that of vehicular emission, traffic congestion, industrial emission, open or garbage burning, leaf burning, road dust, unpaved road, fire in landfill sites, air pollution from generators among others, it said.A total of 52 complaints were received through social media and e-mail while 316 complaints were received through the 'Sameer app' that has been developed by the CPCB.About 43 teams visited sites of 248 complaints in Delhi while two teams attended to 11 complaints in Gurgaon, two teams to 31 complaints in Faridabad, two teams to 5 complaints in Noida and Greater Noida and three teams for 21 complaints in Ghaziabad. A total penalty of Rs 80 lakh was imposed on the violators on Friday and Saturday by the teams deployed to monitor implementation of measures to combat pollution in Delhi-NCR under the campaignThe teams comprise the local Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as the team leader, senior official from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and representatives from the CPCB, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).The deployment of teams come ahead of the festival season when the air quality is expected to deteriorate to severe levels due to local factors as well as regional factors like the stubble burning.Other measures include halt on all construction activities involving excavation. Civil construction has also been suspended in Delhi and other NCR districts, besides closure of all stone crushers and hot mix plants generating dust pollution.The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also directed the Transport Department and the Traffic Police to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and control travel congestion in the region during November 1-10. PTI UZM RCJ