Over-speeding car kills auto rickshaw driver in North Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) An over-speeding car first hit a woman then rammed into an autorickshaw, killing its driver near Sabzi Mandi in North Delhi on Thursday, police said. The incident took pace at around 7 am, they said. The car first hit a 58-year-old woman who was waiting to cross the road near Baraf Khana at Subzi Mandi and then hit the auto rickshaw injuring its driver, Riyasat (55), grievously before sliding over the footpath after hitting a tree, a senior police officer said. Fearing the consequences, the driver of the car fled from the spot, he said. The injured duo were rushed to a nearby hospital where Riyasat was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. The woman is being treated for her injuries, the officer said. Police have seized the car and are on the look out for the accused driver. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer said. However, there are no CCTV cameras installed in the area so the sequence of event will be ascertained after the accused is arrested, the officer added.