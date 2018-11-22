Over-speeding car kills auto rickshaw driver in North Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A 55-year-old auto rickshaw driver died and a woman was injured after they were hit allegedly by an over-speeding car near Sabzi Mandi in North Delhi on Thursday, police said. The incident took pace at around 7 am, they said. An over speeding car first hit a 58-year-old woman who was waiting to cross the road near Baraf Khana at Subzi Mandi and then hit an auto rickshaw driver and eventually slided over the footpath after hitting a tree, a senior police officer said. Fearing the consequences, the driver of the car fled from the spot, he said. The auto rickshaw driver and the injured woman were rushed to a nearby hospital where the driver was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. The woman is being treated for her injuries, the officer said. The deceased has been identified as Riyasat, police said, adding they have seized the car and are on the look out for the accused driver. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer said. However, there are no CCTV cameras installed in the area so the sequence of event will be ascertained after the accused is arrested, the officer added. PTI AMP RCJ