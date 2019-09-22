Overnight rain in Delhi brings mercury down

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Overnight rains in parts of Delhi brought the mercury down on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 89 and 74 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 23.4 mm of rainfall, while the Palam observatory recorded 33.4 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of light rain or drizzle for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday. PTI ABAHMB