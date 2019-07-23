Overnight showers raise humidity levels in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Overnight showers in parts of the national capital contributed to high humidity levels Tuesday morning even as the minimum temperature settled at a notch above the normal."The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius at 8.30am, a notch above normal while the humidity level was 83 per cent," a MeT department official said.The Safdarjung observatory received 3.6mm rainfall, while no rainfall was received by Palam observatory.The Lodhi Road, Ridge area and Aya Nagar observatories recorded 4.5mm, 25.2mm and 1.1mm rainfall respectively.The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies in the afternoon; there is a possibility of rain. "Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected today. The maximum temperature may settle at 36 degrees Celsius," he said.On Monday, the minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius. PTI GJS GJS ABHABH