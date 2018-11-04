Overnight snowfall, showers add to chill across Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) Overnight snowfall in hills and showers in the lower areas of Uttarakhand added to chill across the state on Sunday and brought boulders onto the roads at various places, blocking them.It has been snowing intermittently in the higher reaches of the mountains in Uttarakhand including the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri since Saturday, while it has been raining moderately in the lower areas.According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rains lashed various parts of the state since Saturday, including in Uttarkashi, Ukhimath, Jakholi, Nainital, Bageshwar and Dehradun.Boulders blocked the road at Lambagad in Chamoli district while snowfall from Hanuman Chatti to Badrinath blocked Rishikesh-Badrinath highway. The Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway was closed for three hours due to snowfall on Friday.The weatherman has predicted hailstorms at various places in Uttarakhand, including in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Pithoragarh, till Monday and a further drop in temperatures.The state emergency operation centre has alerted the district magistrates and directed them to be watchful and ensure safety of people in view of the meteorological department forecast. PTI ALM NSDNSD