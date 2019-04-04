Overwhelmed by love and affection of people of Wayanad: Rahul

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Wayanad for their support after he filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and said he was overwhelmed by their love and affection. "I am overwhelmed by the love and affection of the people of Wayanad in Kerala, where I filed my nomination today for the Lok Sabha. Thank you for your support & warm welcome," he said on Twitter. "I also want to wish the journalists injured in a mishap during our road show a speedy recovery," he also said. The journalists, covering Gandhi's road show after he filed his nomination papers, allegedly fell off an open vehicle after a barricade broke and collapsed, eyewitnessessaid. Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended a helping hand the injured journalists. Earlier, Priyanka, who accompanied her brother during his nomination-filing in Wayanad, said her brother is the "most courageous" man she knows and urged the people of Wayanad to "take care" of him. "My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down," Priyanka tweeted. PTI SKC SMN