Owaisi attacks UP govt over 'namaz' order

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh Government over a Noida police order against offering of Friday prayers at a local park, saying it was "showering petals on Kanwariyas" (devotees of Lord Shiva) but was issuing notice to Muslim faithful who want to offer prayers in public places. The police in Noida had recently sent notices to 23 private firms located under its jurisdiction, asking them to stop Muslim employees from offering Friday 'namaz' (prayers) at a local park. The district administration had Tuesday said "unauthorised" religious gatherings would not be allowed at public places. Slamming the order, Owaisi tweeted, "UP cops literally showered petals for Kanwariyas, but namaz once a week can mean disrupting peace & harmony," "This is telling Muslims: aap kuch bhi karlo, ghalti to aapki hi hogi (No matter what you do, you will be in the wrong," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said. "Also, by law, how does one hold an MNC liable for what their employees do in individual capacity?" the Hyderabad MP questioned. Citing a Supreme Court order of 2009, Noida officials said there was a clear ban on unauthorised use of public places for religious activities by all communities. PTI GDK ROH RT