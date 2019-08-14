Owaisi for restoring communication in J-K

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked the government to remove the restrictions on communication links in Kashmir. "No phone works there. Internet is a far-off thing," Owaisi said while addressing an Eid Milap at his party's office on Tuesday night. "I said in Parliament that if Kashmir people are so happy... let them come out of their homes," the Hyderabad MP said. "Why don't you open phone lines?" he asked. The AIMIM leader said the government's decision to bifurcate the state into Union territories was against the principles of federalism as the state assembly's views should have been taken before implementing such a decision. Kashmir is a part of India and would remain so, Owaisi added. The security clampdown has been imposed after the Centre had on August 5 revoked provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the state and bifurcated it into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. PTI SJRHMB