Owaisi hails scientists on Mission Shakti; attacks PM

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) AIMIM president AsaduddinOwaisi Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying toappropriate DRDO's success in demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability.Owaisi said he was expecting more, like tangibleaction against Pakistan."DRDO's success today is testimony to what this nation's scientists achieve against immense odds. My congratulations to them!," the Hyderabad MP said in a tweet."Now, @PMOIndia after all build up, you were just trying to appropriate DRDO's success? We were expecting something more: like tangible action against Pak," he said.Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club ofspace superpowers. PTI SJR SS DPB