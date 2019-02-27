Owaisi voices concern for Indian pilot 'missing in action'

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) AIMIM president AsaduddinOwaisi Wednesday expressed concern for the Indian pilot whowas "missing in action" and said Pakistan must respect itsobligations under the Geneva Conventions."Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his familyin this very difficult time.Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party isrequired to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respectits obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoingcircumstances," Owaisi tweeted.Pakistan has used its Air Force to target militaryinstallations in India in response to Indian counter-terrorismoperations but their attempts were foiled successfully thoughone Indian pilot is "missing in action", External AffairsMinistry said Wednesday.In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air ViceMarshal R G K Kapoor, also said details are being ascertainedabout Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.PTI SJR RS BN RAXRAX