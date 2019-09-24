Owners told to get combine harvesters fitted with straw management system

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) To curb stubble burning, the Punjab Agriculture department on Tuesday warned of impounding the combine harvester if it is operated without the super straw management system (SMS). The super SMS, which is attached to the combine harvester, cuts paddy straw into small pieces and spreads it on the field. As a result of it, farmers are not required to burn the straw before the sowing of the next crop. Urging combine harvester operators to get their machines fitted with the super SMS system, Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu in a statement said, "No harvester combine will be allowed to harvest paddy without a functional super straw management system." He said the state government was also providing 50 per cent subsidy on the total cost of Rs 1.10 lakh for getting the system fitted. There are nearly 12,000 combine harvesters in Punjab, of which around 5,000 are fitted with the super SMS. Pannu said the machine owners had to follow the instructions issued under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. Pannu also directed all deputy commissioners to depute adequate staff from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Transport Department for the implementation of the instructions. Stubble burning is a major issue in Punjab and Haryana, resulting in pollution and health problems to people, especially children and the elderly. PTI CHS RDKRDK