Ownership rights to unauthorised colony residents soon: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has said a bill will be passed in the Winter Session of Parliament to give residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi ownership rights of their properties.In a massive outreach programme, the BJP's Delhi unit has been telling people living in unauthorised colonies about the Narendra Modi government's role in helping them to get ownership rights of their properties."In the Winter Session of Parliament, a legislation will be passed, and people living in unauthorized colonies will start getting ownership rights soon," Tiwari said at a public meeting in Saurabh Vihar under Badarpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.In a move that will benefit an estimated 40 lakh people, the Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi."More than 40 lakh people living in unauthorized colonies are being given ownership rights of their houses by a historical decision of the Narendra Modi government. Lakhs of people living in these colonies are happy because of this decision," Tiwari said.Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has remained a major poll issue in Delhi for decades. The BJP and ruling AAP have been vying for taking credit for giving ownership rights to the people living in these settlements, before the Assembly elections due next year.The AAP leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claimed that it was ruling party in Delhi that sent a proposal for regularisation of unauthorised colonies that has been accepted by the Centre.