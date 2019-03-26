Oxfordcaps raises USD 8 mn in funding from Times Internet, existing investors

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Student housing company Oxfordcaps Tuesday said it has raised USD 8 million (approx Rs 55.10 crore) in funding led by Times Internet with participation from existing investors Kalaari Capital and Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups. "The new capital will be used for fuelling its growth with expansion into 10 plus cities and standardisation of its student housing product with design thinking and technology at the core of the experience," the company said in a statement. The company was co-founded by INSEAD graduate Annu Talreja and IIM-Calcutta alumni Priyanka Gera. Oxfordcaps aims to grow its operations across various education hubs in India, incuding Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. PTI SVK RUJ RVKRVK