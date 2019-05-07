Oxxy aims to set up India's largest hospital chain

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Leading healthcare network Oxxy plans to set up the country's largest hospital chain and expand its presence in key cities. In a statement, it said 'ByGod Hospitals' has aggregated over 20 hospitals in the national capital region and plans to expand into Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company's founder Pankaj Gupta said, "The vision is to become India's largest hospital chain by end of this year." Hospitals linked by the network have 50-500 beds with multi-specialty and range of qualified doctors. According to co-founder Sheetal Kapoor, a patient will always find certain standardisation at ByGod Hospitals such as a personal guide, clean toilets, and bedsheets, transparency of rates and free parking. ByGod Hospitals are different as they give patients accessibility to search across different medical streams and look for doctors with the right qualification and experience. Patients, she said, can make an appointment online and can access records from anywhere in the country. To make the journey of the patients interesting, they would get free wi-fi connection for the entire duration at the hospital. "Our mission is to build the largest transparent hospital chain which is affordable for patients of every status. We aim in providing an accessible and convenient process flow for all the patients to book appointments and financially plan their tests/ treatment or surgery in advance," she said. PTI ANZ ANSANS