Oxxy ties up with GPS to provide health support to tourists

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Oxxy, India's largest healthcare network, Thursday announced a partnership with travel aggregator Global Panorama Showcase (GPS) to provide health support to tourists. Oxxy said the tie-up will help provide health support on the go for the first time in the country. "All the tickets issued through the (GPS) network will have full health support powered by Oxxy Healthcare. From ambulance to discounts for all tests, treatments, and surgeries to medicines to every healthcare need, Oxxy will take care of all the travellers during and after the journey," it said. Oxxy is now valued at over USD 3.6 billion and is the country's largest healthcare network that connects over 2 lakh hospitals, diagnostics, and pathology lab and provides 360-degree health solution, the statement said. GPS is a travel aggregator with over 35,000 travel agents under its network. "With the support of Oxxy, GPS can penetrate deeper into the Indian and international markets, as Oxxy is present in 1,500 cities," it said. Through Oxxy, GPS is now empowered to ferry patients from across the globe to all the Indian cities. "This will lead to a boom in medical tourism as patients travelling to India, who were clueless earlier about the rates and other treatments, will get this facility and comfort," it said. Pankaj Gupta, founder, Oxxy, said: "Affordable healthcare is a right which should be enjoyed by everyone and the company is doing everything it can to penetrate deeper in the country." Commenting on the partnership, GPS founder Harmandeep said research has indicated that customers are looking for healthcare securities while travelling and there could not be a better option than Oxxy which has an extensive network and is spread across the country. "This partnership will deliver the most meaningful and distinctive value proposition to all our customers making it the most rewarding way to travel," he said.