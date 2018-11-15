OYO appoints former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh as CEO India & South Asia

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Hospitality firm OYO said Thursday it has appointed former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh as the chief executive officer for India and South Asia, effective from December 1 this year. The appointment comes in wake of the company's focus to drive accelerated growth in its home markets -- India and China, OYO said in a statement. Aditya joins OYO Hotels & Homes following a stint at IndiGo as president and wholetime director, it added. He will be reporting to OYO Hotels & Homes Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, it added. Ghosh is a proven professional with over 21 years of experience and is entrusted with the responsibility to oversee and grow OYO Hotels business in South Asia, which will include India, Nepal, and other upcoming markets in the region, OYO said. "With Ghosh taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help OYO Hotels set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and nurture a high-performing workforce," Agarwal said. Ghosh's ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact whether in developing an inclusive culture or giving back to the society, makes him a great addition to the leadership team, he added. "I'm thrilled to join OYO's mission of creating quality living spaces, and partner with Agarwal in shaping the company's future in South Asia -- a critical growth market for the company," Ghosh said. OYO currently has footprints in over 500 cities across India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, the UAE and Indonesia. PTI AKT HRS MR