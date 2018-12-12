OYO Believes Budget Association Frenzy Misplaced; Will Lead to Price Increase Upto 40%

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) FHRAI seems to have been misguided by certain bodies (not necessarily by franchisees and lessors associated with OYO Hotels) with vested interests OYO has not charged commissions over 25%, and neither does it intend to unless it invests in capital expenditure OYO believes that price increases and stabilization demanded by certain bodies will be counter productive in the long run, and will impact both customers, and asset owners, adversely OYO, Indias fastest growing chain of hotels, homes and living spaces, today confirmed that while they have received the recommendations made by FHRAI, the company believes that same are based on invalid claims by certain bodies, that seem to have been misleading the apex body. While OYO will continue to engage with FHRAI and with its asset owners on a one to one basis, to resolve issues if any, the company strongly condemns the misplaced demands of certain organizations, as the same are not in the best interest of consumers or asset owners. Today, OYO Hotels and Homes, a full-scale hotel chain like many others, operates over thousands of franchised and leased hotels in India and hosts millions of guests from around the world. More and more people choose OYO every year than any other hotel chain in the country, and that is because of our collective focus on delivering high-quality customer experiences. We are privileged to partner with asset owners and independent hoteliers across the country and globally, to ensure a much higher occupancy leading to better financial returns on all of their hard-earned investments, said OYO Spokesperson. On an average, 75% of hotel owners associated with OYO have seen an increase of 20-30% in occupancy in the first three months of operation as an OYO branded property. We are aware of the recommendations made by FHRAI, and believe that the same are misguided and misplaced, and based on incorrect allegations made by small groups of people (not necessarily by franchisees and lessors associated with OYO Hotels) with vested interests. Neither are these demands aligned with the sentiment of the larger group of asset owners franchised or leased their property with OYO Hotels. Them coming together and creating a collective public uproar to get their unreasonable and vested demands fulfilled, is not in the best interest of the consumers or asset owners. As an example, certain bodies have incorrectly claimed that OYO charges high commission, we would like to confirm that our franchise fees are not only in line with the industry, but it also enables us to create and maintain a world-class distribution platform for our asset owners and invest heavily in the improvement of the asset related infrastructure. Also note, we have never charged over 25% franchise fees, do not intend to in the future as well, unless we invest a massive amount of capex in the property, in which case again, we operate within the realms of standard industry practices. We manage two star and three-star hotels that usually run on market-led REVPARs, similar to other branded hotel chains while maintaining what is ideal for customers and generates fair yields for our assets owners. Identical to other mid-market hotel chains, we operate our leased and franchised assets while following strict compliance with the contractual terms. Also note, OYO like all other branded hotel chains follows strict compliance procedures, and is fully compliant as a franchisor or lessee operating in India. Lastly, we can deliver predictable and affordable tariffs to our customers because we can reduce our cost of operations significantly when compared to traditional hotel companies, through the use of technology, superior talent and scale. If OYO Hotels were to fulfill the unreasonable demands to hike price, OYO Hotels will be the first beneficiary, but with our experience, we understand that this will disturb market dynamics and cause a disservice to both the customers and asset owners. Complying to these demands will not only make the category expensive for customers, with almost 40% price into hikecrease, and but will also lead to a drop in occupancy and thereby impact overall business adversely in the long run. Similar to airlines, and ride-sharing companies, OYO has introduced dynamic pricing in the hospitality industry to create a level playing ground even for an independent or small hotelier. The pushback on adoption of these forward-looking business practices will, in the long run, be detrimental to the hospitality landscape, hoteliers and most importantly the customers, and result in the unavailability of quality accommodations at affordable prices. We at OYO strongly condemn this and will remain committed to maintaining market led RevPars that are beneficial for asset owners and affordable to consumers. Having said that, we are actively engaging with the asset owners, franchisees and lessors associated with OYO Hotels, on a one to one basis to understand and address their concerns and work towards further strengthening our relationship with them, added OYO Spokesperson. Since its launch back in 2013, OYO Hotels has brought about a change in the budget hotel franchising and leasing segment, giving Indian consumers that were earlier subjected to exploitation by touts, poor quality customer service and mostly unhygienic living spaces now had the opportunity to experience standardized hospitality at affordable prices. Today, with OYO Hotels, over tens of millions of customers, across the country, have access to an ample supply of standardized and trusted accommodation offerings at extraordinarily affordable and predictable prices. The young accommodations company remains committed to creating quality living spaces for anyone, everywhere. PWRPWR