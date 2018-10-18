OYO expands international presence; forays into Indonesia

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Hospitality firm OYO Thursday said it has forayed into Indonesia and also confirmed an investment of over USD 100 million in the country as part of its expansion in Southeast Asia.Starting operations with over 30 exclusive hotels and more than 1,000 rooms in three cities - Jakarta, Surabaya and Palembang, the company is ready to offer benefits of its hospitality experience to asset owners, property investors and travellers to Indonesia, OYO said in a statement.The company will be working towards transforming the Indonesia's hospitality industry by leasing and franchising assets and renovating them into beautiful living spaces, it added.Commenting on the development, OYO Founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal said: "We intend to invest over USD 100 million in this high growth market and plan to expand to the top 35 cities in Indonesia, including Yogyakarta, Bandung, Bali, over the next 15 months".Indonesia is one of the top choices for both global and Indian travellers and with OYO's market learning and expertise the company is ready to tap this opportunity, he added."This expansion is in line with our quest to support the country's hospitality ecosystem and creating infrastructure for asset owners to grow and run successful businesses, all of this while ensuring high standards of quality," Agarwal said.The company looks forward to creating over 60,000 (direct and indirect) livelihood opportunities in Indonesia, he added. PTI AKT BAL