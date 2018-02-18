OYO expands its footprint in UP; launches Townhouse in Noida

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) OYO, a hospitality company, today launched of its mid-market offering ??OYO Townhouse?? in Noida. The company plans to expand Townhouse hotels at other popular destinations, including Lucknow and Ghaziabad, OYO said in a statement. "With rooms starting at Rs 2000 and upwards, Townhouse provides a unique hospitality experience in the heart of popular neighbourhoods. By 2018-end, OYO will launch 10 Townhouse properties in Uttar Pradesh," it said. It added that the launch further reinforces OYOs commitment to the market by providing the customers with an offering that combines experience and value at a scale that has never been attempted before in the hospitality landscape. OYO entered the Noida market in November 2014 and currently offers 2000 exclusively controlled rooms in the city as a part of its network, it added. PTI DP SA