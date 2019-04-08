OYO Hotels & Homes and MTV Roadies Join Hands to Offer Roadies Real Heroes the Best Hospitality Experience

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) As the Hospitality Partner, OYO Hotels & Homes, will host Roadies contestants at an OYO Home - the perfect spot for them to unwind after their adventures on the sets New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)OYO Hotels & Homes, South Asias largest, and the world's fastest growing chain of hotels, homes, and spaces, has partnered with the 16th Season of Roadies, Indias longest running reality show. Droom.in MTV Roadies Real Heroes, powered by OPPO, Co-powered by Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training & Woodland, focusses on real-life heroes; OYO and MTV have joined hands to offer contestants the best hospitality experience and make their journey comfortable. In addition to this, with the aim of engaging with the fans of MTV, OYO Hotels & Homes will be running OYO Roadies contest on its app, starting 7th April, where five lucky winners will get the opportunity to meet the popular host and celebrity Rannvijay Singh, and win other exciting prizes every week. Through this partnership, Roadies Real Heroes, a youth-focused reality show, and OYO Hotels & Homes, a preferred choice of accommodation for the youth in India, are coming together to create unique and exciting experiences for the generation. Speaking on the partnership, Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice President, Marketing Conversions, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, At OYO Hotels & Homes, through our varied offerings we aim to offer a unique hospitality experience, creatively designed to suit the needs of the new age millennial travelers, looking for convenience, comfort and value for money. With both MTV and OYO catering to the young audience, this association is perfect and offers us an opportunity to connect with the youth of the country, that has played an integral role in our growth over the years. We look forward to this journey with the MTV team, and offering the contestants, especially the real heroes a great experience with our service. Navin Shenoy, Marketing Head Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, Over the years, MTV has tapped into the passion points of Indian youth - adventure, travel and lifestyle. Our association with OYO Hotels & Homes for Roadies Real Heroes is a seamless fit with the promise of an adrenaline rush. Providing great comfort at the end of an adventure-filled day, OYO HOME made for perfect homes for our contestants during the season and we hope the content thrills the audience watching the show. Roadies Real Heroes Season 16 winner will win a mega prize from OYO - 12 months worth of free stay at OYO Home properties - exclusive and beautifully designed villas offering full comfort, space, and privacy. Moreover, all other Roadies contestants will also win a comfortable stay for 2 nights & 3 days at a OYO HOME property. Additionally, OYO has planned a 360-degree multimedia campaign including digital & social channels like Facebook, Instagram, e-mailers, web/application banners, push notifications and a series of TVCs. The TVCs make for an intriguing watch as they explore relatable real-life scenarios showcasing how fans of Rannvijay Singh are really excited to meet him and the OYO Roadies Contest gives them the chance to fulfil their wish. TVC Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD5M6Th6EWo&feature=youtu.be About OYOOYO is South Asias largest and the worlds fastest growing chain of hotels, homes & spaces! With footprints in more than 500 cities across 10 countries - India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and more recently Japan. With over 18,000 franchised or leased hotels in its chain and over 10,000 homes and villas. OYO is backed by leading investors, including the SoftBank Group, Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India, Hero Enterprise and China Lodging Group. For more information, please log on to www.oyorooms.com. Image: OYO Roadies Contest Video: OYO Roadies Contest PWRPWR