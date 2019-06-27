OYO Hotels Enters a Strategic Partnership with China’s Meituan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)OYO Hotels to list 8,000 of its standardized and high-quality hotels on Meituan in the first phase of this year-long partnershipMeituan has a comprehensive accommodation service platform under the Meituan groupBoth companies to work together towards offering quality living spaces to Chinese and international travellers OYO Hotels and Homes, the worlds sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes & living spaces, has today announced a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, which is China's leading e-commerce platform for services. In the first phase of the partnership, OYO Jiudian (Hotels), which is the largest single hotel brand in China and the second-largest hotel group in the country, will list 8,000 of its standardized accommodations on Meituan Hotels platform. This will further assist OYO Hotels in driving consumer traffic, data operations, and brand promotion. OYO Jiudian is committed to creating quality living spaces using its full-scale fulfillment-led model, which allows it to achieve benchmark scale and efficiency that starts with supply acquisition, renovation, hospitality and operations, technology and omnichannel distribution across online and offline channels. Meituan Hotels, as a comprehensive accommodation service platform, offers consumers with a wide range of hotel accommodation options ranging from high-end to mass market to family-run and small boutique hotels. It is driven by the mission - We help people eat better, live better. This partnership combines OYO Jiudians capacities in innovative transformation, business development, management and operations with Meituans supplementary advantages in platform, open ecosystem, user base, traffic, and technological innovation. This will enable easy access to OYOs standardized, trustworthy and affordable accommodations across the Middle Kingdom to all of Meituans wide user base. Commenting on the partnership, Sam Shih, COO - OYO China said, OYO Jiudian is fulfilling aspirations of millions of travellers by transforming the hospitality landscape and ensuring that great hospitality experiences are not only for the rich, but for everyone. We are proactively delivering on Chinas focus on reforming the supply sector and are always open to partner with like-minded and customer-focused organizations that are contributing to the development of the travel and hospitality industry. Our partnership with Meituan is a reflection of our commitment to providing quality living spaces to consumers and creating higher value for small-and medium-sized standalone hotel owners across China. Guo Qing, Vice President - Meituan Group, General Manager of Meituan Hotel, Meituan Ticketing and Meituan Vacation, said, We have held strong the principles of opening up and achieving mutual wins. We wish to work with various kinds of partners to harness technological innovation and provide well-rounded services that satisfies our customers, thus creating better living experiences to consumers and generating higher values and generating better revenue for hotel partners. OYO Jiudian is deeply committed towards ensuring that over 400 million middle-income population in the country has access to high-quality and affordable accommodation. Every day, over 3,00,000 heads are on OYO Jiudian pillows in China as it offers a great experience at a low cost. In a brief period of 1.6 years, it has strategically expanded its presence across tier 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 cities with a focus on hotels that are 80 rooms or less as thats the whitespace not many hotel chains have addressed. Today, OYO Jiudian is present across 337 cities in China, including Hangzhou, Xian, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Kunming, among others with 5,00,000 rooms as a part of its chain in the country. About OYO Hotels & HomesOpening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes is the worlds sixth-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 23,000 hotels and 46,000 vacation homes. Now with @Leisure Group joining the chain, OYO can be found in more than 800 cities in 80+ countries, including the U.S., China, Europe, U.K., India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan. For more information, log onto www.oyorooms.com. About Meituan Dianping GroupThe mission of Meituan is We help people eat better, live better. As China's leading e-commerce platform for services, Meituan operates well-known mobile apps in China, including Meituan, Dianping, Meituan Waimai, Mobike and others. Meituan offers over 200 service categories, including catering, on-demand delivery, car-hailing, bike-sharing, hotel and travel booking, movie ticketing, and other entertainment and lifestyle services, and covers 2800 cities and counties across China. The total transaction amount of Meituan reached RMB 515.6 billion in 2018, with an increase of 44.3% over the same period of last year. The total annual numbers of transaction users and active online merchants of Meituan reached 400 million and 5.8 million in 2018, respectively. Meituan Dianping (stock code: 3690.HK) was officially listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) on September 20, 2018. With eating as its core business, Meituan is focusing on its Food + Platform strategy to build a multi-level technology service platform, covering the whole process from demand to supply in peoples daily lives. Meanwhile, Meituan is striving to become a socially-responsible enterprise, with the goal to build smart cities and create a better life for people through the in-depth cooperation with government organizations, colleges and universities and research institutes, mainstream media, non-profit organizations and ecosystem partners.