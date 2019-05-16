OYO launches app for Android users globally

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) SoftBank-backed OYO Hotels & Homes Thursday said it has launched OYO Lite app, which occupies less space on phone and consumes lesser data for Android users globally. The new app has been designed to work in low-connectivity areas or low networks to enhance user experience, a statement said. With a size of less than 800 KB, the app consumes less space while offering an optimised user interaction time and a seamless experience, it added. "The Lite app...would be ideal for travellers who are remotely connected to the internet as well as those with basic smartphones," OYO Hotels & Homes chief technology officer Anil Goel said. OYO Lite occupies less than seven per cent of the size of the current OYO app. The app is currently live and available to consumers across the globe on Android, the statement said. Over the last few years, various online platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Ola and LinkedIn have introduced lighter versions of their apps which minimise data usage, load quickly on slower networks and take up less space on device. Founded in 2013, OYO currently has a footprint in more than 500 cities across 10 countries including Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, the UAE, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It has over 18,000 buildings and 6,36,000 units under management and more than 45,000-holiday homes on its platform. Its investors include Greenoaks Capital, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India, Hero Enterprise and China Lodging Group. PTI SR RUJ SHWSHW