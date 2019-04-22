OYO unveils new initiative for customers

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Hospitality firm OYO Monday said it has launched a new initiative 'OYO Near You' through which it will curate experiences for customers in Delhi-NCR. From wine tastings to movie-screenings, the new initiative would include activities such as house parties, comedy shows, live performances, workshops, to art jamborees with great food and beverages at different OYO properties, OYO said in a statement. The initiative will soon be launched in cities such as Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune amongst others in coming months, it added. "Through this brand, our aim is to make the neighbourhood more lively and exciting and provide customers with the most unique and perfectly curated events," OYO Hotels and Homes Operated Business COO Ankit Tandon, said. With OYO Near You, the company aims to strengthen commitment of providing comfortable, affordable and reliable hospitality experiences for not only travellers but also locals, he added. PTI AKT RUJ MRMR