OYO’s Loyalty Program Reaches 1.5 Million Subscribers; Drives 25% of Bookings

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) OYO Wizard plans to reach 3-4X customer base by the end of 2019 6000+ hotels under OYOs portfolio have partnered with this program OYO Hotels & Homes, South Asias largest, Chinas 2nd largest, and the worlds 6th largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes & living spaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, Indias largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 1.5 million subscribers, contributing to approximately 25% of OYO bookings. OYO Wizard is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers and comes with unique benefits, including guaranteed discounts, cashback, discount coupons and upgrades. The repeat rate among OYO Wizard members is twice, compared to regular users. For Wizard hotels in particular, 70% transactions by Wizard members are made on Wizard hotels, resulting in higher income as compared to non-Wizard ones. Thus, making the paid program extremely beneficial to both guests and hotels. Interestingly, in terms of lifetime spend on OYO platform Wizard users are spending approximately 80% more compared to non-Wizard members. Commenting on this success, Aditya Ghosh, CEO of OYO, India & South Asia, said, Customer experience is a priority for us and with OYO Wizard, we have created one of the most comprehensive loyalty rewards program in the industry. With this paid program, we give our loyal customers the power of choice. We find it extremely rewarding to recognize loyal guests and strengthen relationships by providing highly-rated and curated hotels at the best price. With OYO Wizard, we strive to reach 3-4X of our customer base by the end of this year. At present, OYO Wizard is available across 3 tiers Wizard Blue (INR 99 for 6 months membership), Wizard Silver (INR 199 for 1 year membership) and Wizard Gold (INR 399 for 2 years membership). Core benefits include - Additional 5% discount on all Wizard member hotels (over and above existing discounts) An additional 10% on Wizard Base hotel selected by the user Instant OYO Money rewards worth INR 500, INR 1200 and INR 3000 for Blue, Silver and Gold respectively There are benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40% discount vouchers (1 for Silver and 2 for Gold) and OYO Money cashback on every check-in (INR 75 for Silver, INR 200 for Gold) Presently, there is an ongoing rewards campaign where Wizard members can earn a free membership upgrade to OYO Wizard Silver by checking-in to an OYO. Additionally, they can earn INR 200 extra in OYO money on every check-in as part of this campaign in June 2019. Over 6,000 hotels under OYOs 9000 hotels portfolio in India have already partnered with this program. Every fourth room in India is booked by a Wizard member on OYO today. Moreover, OYO Wizard members are saving approximately 4X of the subscription fees within the first 6 months of membership purchase, making it a compelling value proposition for guests. The repeat rate for Wizard members is approximately 2X compared to Non-wizard OYO users along with improved NPS score. For more information on OYO Wizard, log onto: www.oyorooms.com/wizard.