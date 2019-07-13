OYO’s Mid-segment Offering for Corporates, Collection O Hotels Reaches a Milestone 175 Buildings in 3 Months; Attracts 300+ Corporate Brands on Board

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Collection O caters to the requirements of discerning business travelers; Currently present in 37 cities in India, Collection O plans to expand to 50 cities by FY 2019-20 With ~85% occupancy on an average, Collection O has also witnessed 92% traction from repeat & word-of-mouth customers in India in the past quarter (Apr - June 2019) With a customer base comprising big corporates and SMEs like Nestle India, Future Group, Apollo Hospitals, BYJUS, bookings have seen ~30% rise in the past quarter (Apr - June 2019) OYO Hotels & Homes, South Asias largest and the worlds 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of fully operated, franchised and leased hotels, homes, today announced that within a span of 3 months, Collection O, OYOs mid-scale business hotel, has reached a milestone 175 hotels in India. With 300+ corporate brands on board, Collection O caters to the new age corporate travellers looking for quality and affordable accommodations while meeting their professional and personal requirements. From its total customer base, Collection O, a favourite amongst corporates and SMEs like Nestle India, Future Group, Apollo Hospitals, BYJUS, continues to see 92% traction coming from repeat & word-of-mouth guests. Collection O offers bigger and spacious rooms with premium furnishing and linen, on-request laundry, unlimited breakfast, 24X7 in-room dining, high-speed WiFi, workstations in every room and OYO-trained customer service. With ~85% occupancy on an average, Collection O has witnessed almost a 30% increase in corporate bookings in the past quarter (Apr - June 2019). In line with the company's aim to grow its corporate customer base in 2019, OYO plans to expand Collection O from 37 cities to 50 cities by FY ended 2019-20. Ankit Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, Collection O Hotels & Operated Business, OYO Hotels & Homes, added, As a customer first company, we are focused on offering quality and affordable accommodations across categories including corporate travelers. Collection O offers a unique combination of business and leisure hospitality experience. The 175 Collection O Hotels milestone is both a big achievement and a driver for us to keep evolving and become the most preferred accommodation option for corporate travellers in India. Collection O 30088 Jayanagar9/A, Swagath Rd, SR Krishnappa Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Bengaluru, BangaloreCorporate Brand staying here: BYJUS Rupesh Pazario, CEO Taxation, Future Group said, Choosing OYO for our business stays has not only helped us save time but has also ensured hassle-free trip management. They also make sure we get all our invoices on time. All we need to do is click a button - yes its that simple "OYO is helping us with all our accommodation requirements with zero issues. Fast and easy booking process. Good service. One point of contact for all issues. Cheers to OYO, said L. Balasubrahmanyam, Administration, Apollo Hospitals. The 175 Collection O assets are spread across 37 cities in India namely Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Goa, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Majorda, Manesar, Mumbai, Mussoorie, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, Ooty, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Siliguri, Vadodara, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam. With this milestone, OYO Hotels (Rooms), OYO Townhouse, Collection O & Capital O hotels establish themselves as leaders in the economy hotel chains, upper mid-market hotel chains, and low mid-market hotel chains respectively. About OYO Hotels & HomesOpening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes is the worlds third-largest chain of hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising of more than 23,000 hotels and 46,000 vacation homes. OYO along with Vacation Homes categories managed by the company under OYO Homes, Belvilla and Dancenter brands can be found in more than 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan. For more information, please log onto www.oyorooms.com. Image: OYO - Collection O PWRPWR