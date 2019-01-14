Ozone Group Announces the Launch of WF48 on Mahadevapura Road, Opposite to VR Bengaluru and Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --WF48, a premium residential development, is a joint venture between Ozone Group and Elegant Properties. WF48 stands for Whitefield suburban area of Bangalore bearing the pin code -560048. The project is strategically situated in between Mahadevapura and Whitefield - the heart of East Bangalore's IT corridor. It is located on the ITPL Main Road, just opposite to VR Bengaluru and Phoenix Marketcity, making it the hottest address in town.The project has easy access to all the conveniences sought after by today's luxury home buyers. It is surrounded by large IT parks like - ITPL, EPIP Zone, Bagmane World Technology Centre, Prestige Tech Park, and many others. One can just cross the road and check into 2 of the grandest malls of the city viz. a viz. Phoenix Marketcity and VR Bengaluru, and shop for their favourite global brands. Some of Bangalore's most sought after pubs, breweries and fine dining restaurants are all close by. The premium experience continues with 5-star hotels like JW Marriott, Taj Vivanta, The Zuri, located just 10 minutes from WF48.To add to the convenience factor, two Namma Metro stations will come up within walking distance of the project. With its close proximity to work, shopping and entertainment centres, WF48 will soon become the most sought after luxury residential project in the entire East Bangalore region.WF48 offers a total of 555 units which includes 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK apartments and penthouses. The project comprises of 8 residential towers with G+20 floors. The project offers a swanky 25,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with state-of-the-art facilities like a heated swimming pool, gymnasium and mini theatre. Other features include a tennis court, party hall, parks, open spaces etc. The project also offers a range of premium specifications in its units for a luxury lifestyle.As per Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Ozone Group, "Nothing can beat the location of WF48, and we have ensured a premium and classy product for the discerning luxury buyers with the right price, which will see amazing returns both in value and in status for them in the years to come. WF48 is truly a landmark project for a landmark location!"For information on WF48, please visit https://www.ozonegroup.com/wf48-whitefield/About Ozone Group Ozone Group is one of the most promising brands in Asia in the Real Estate category, with its headquarters in Bengaluru and branch offices at Chennai, Goa and Mumbai. The Group's range of offerings varies from residential condominiums, row houses, villas, service apartments, hotels, resorts, business parks, SEZs and integrated townships. The Company's current projects are being implemented in Bangalore, Chennai, Goa and Mumbai.Source: Ozone Group PWRPWR