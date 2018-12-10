Ozonetel Enables Instant Cloud Telephony for Shopify Stores

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, December 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Launches KOOKOO Interactive Assistant, an omni-channel widget, to run voice calls and chat sessions in parallel Ozonetel, India's leading provider of on-demand cloud communication/telephony solutions, today announced the launch of Cloud Telephony solutions for Shopify stores. Shopify, a proprietary e-commerce platform, enables a business to set up an online store in minutes. Today, there are over 600,00 Shopifyonline businesses. Ozonetel has now launched an omni-channel widget, to enable instant cloud contact centers on Shopify. KOOKOO Interactive Assistant (KIA) is a first-of-its-kind widget that enables customer service helpdesks to run voice calls and chat sessions in parallel.To enable an instant helpdesk, an online store on Shopify has to merely place the KIA widget on its Shopify store -with an API key and phone number. With this, visitors can click and speak & chat with the customer support team. The KIA widget integrates with Zendesk, Salesforce, Zoho CRM and all other CRM solutions and automatically captures lead details in the CRM.The key highlight of the KIA widget is its Synchronized Chat Window. During conversations with customer service, it's often easier for visitors to type things down instead of repeating them over the phone. (For example, people prefer typing email ids rather than speaking them out.) The KIA widget makes it possible to open a chat window during any phone call. The customer can type out email ids, names, phone numbers, in this window while still on call with the helpdesk. Customer service executives can easily switch from call to chat and vice versa as per the convenience of the customers.With the KIA widget, businesses on Shopify can now use the same platform for their toll-free numbers, outbound calls, and even create outbound IVR campaigns.Speaking on the release, Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Innovation Officer, Ozonetel, said, "KOOKOO Interactive Assistant is undoubtedly the world's first voice+chat widget. And this is a truly 'Made in India' story. With this release we are making it incredibly easy for Shopify stores to include the widget in their websites and apps. By merely copy pasting the widget JavaScript code Shopify stores can start receiving calls. This year, more than 10% of Black Friday shopping online was on Shopify stores. So this release is a very timely one for us. This is the first cloud contact center designed for Shopify stores and will hugely benefit small businesses on Shopify."Market need: Think with Google researched 3,000 shoppers in the age group of 18 - 74 in Travel, Restaurant, Finance, Retail, Technology, Local Services and Auto sectors 61% of customers who shop online always prefer to speak with customer support agents while making a purchase 47% of mobile searchers say that if a business does not have a phone number associated with their search results, they will be more likely to explore other brandsAbout Ozonetel: Headquartered in Hyderabad and Singapore, Ozonetel has several industry firsts to its credit in the area of Cloud Communication. A complete 'Made in India' story, Ozonetel is a leading CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) player today, creating and deploying cloud contact center solutions globally. The company has over 1000 enterprise clients across US, India, and UAE, and its platform supports over 50,000 live agents and has handled over 3 billion calls. For more information, please visit: www.ozonetel.com.Source: Ozonetel Communications Pvt Ltd PWRPWR