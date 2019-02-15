P C Mody takes over as new CBDT chairman

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) IRS officer Pramod Chandra Mody on Friday took over as the new chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy making body of the Income Tax Department.Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, has been appointed in place of Sushil Chandra, who was on Thursday named as Election Commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due this summer.The officer, who has worked in various capacities in the I-T Department, has been working as the Member (Administration) in the CBDT.He will be in office till June this year.The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members. After the latest appointment, there is a vacancy of two more members in the board. PTI NES NSDNSD