Pa Ranjith to make Hindi directorial debut with Birsa Munda biopic

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) "Kaala" helmer Pa Ranjith will direct the biopic on the life of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter who led a religious movement in the modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand in the late 19th century.On the occasion of Munda's 143rd birth anniversary Thursday, the makers announced Ranjith would be making his Bollywood directorial debut with this yet-to-be-titled film. Birsa Munda single-handedly raised an army of tribals and fought against the British for their rights to ownership of land, a press release read."When I first read about him seven years back, in Mahasweta Devi's 'Aaranyer Adhikar', I knew I will narrate this story. "When Shareen, Kishor and I met to discuss this, we shared the same passion to narrate this inspiring story that will make a brilliant feature film, which will appeal to the Indian as well as the international audience," Ranjith's said in a statement. Ranjith is well known for directing films such as "Kaala", "Kabali", "Madras" and "Attakathi".Producer duo Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, who had produced Majid Majidi's "Beyond The Clouds", will back the biopic.Shareen said the life and times of Birsa Munda are an inspiration and it is a remarkable story that needs to be told. The makers have also acquired the rights of Mahasweta Devi's book "Jangal Ke Davedar", based on the life of Birsa Munda.