PAC pulls up DDA for 'failing' to monitor progress of city infrastructure under MPD-2021

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel has pulled up the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for its "failure" in monitoring the progress of city infrastructure under the Master Plan Delhi (MPD) 2021, and asked for setting up a 'Monitoring Unit' for the same. In a report presented to the Lok Sabha on 'Acquisition and Development of Land by DDA' on Friday, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) asked the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the DDA to set short and long-term milestones to achieve the ultimate targets set out in the MPD-2021. The committee, chaired by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, has also asked the ministry and the DDA to apprise it of the achievements made so far for the period 2006-07 to 2017-18. "The committee is perturbed to note that the DDA failed to collect data on the progress made by the stakeholders involved for development of city infrastructure. "And that in the absence of centralised information system, the DDA/Ministry was not in a position to oversee the development made under the Master Plan or visualise proper future plan," stated the report. It said,"The Committee, therefore, recommend the Ministry/DDA to set up the Monitoring Unit immediately with members from the Master Plan and Policy Review Unit (MPPR), Master Plan Review Unit (MPRU) and the Master Plan Section for concerted coordination which would be able to pinpoint the deficiencies in implementing the Master Plan Delhi 2021 and take corrective actions accordingly to achieve the targets effectively."